Syrian singer Assala recounts jewellery theft in Detroit amid $6-million heist reports

Syrian singer Assala Nasri said her jewellery box was stolen in Detroit, a city in the US state of Michigan, after her last show in the country.

The morning after the show on October 31, when she opened her bag to look for a necklace, the jewellery box, which had been with her before the show, was nowhere to be found, she said.

The singer said she was "upset for so many reasons" as the box included keepsakes in her father's memory, items that are connected to her husband and children, and gifts from friends. The jewellery box also contained gifts that Assala bought for herself to mark the success of a show, an album, or a song; and "my things have a great sentimental value to me beyond their material worth," she said.

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While Assala did not reveal a figure, Metro Detroit News outlet reported $6 million in jewellery was stolen from a well-known singer, citing sources. Other media reports also cited the $6-million figure, although there was no official confirmation.

Authorities searched the place and there has been no news in the past week, the popular singer added. Assala said the news "broke" her but she has decided to put it behind her, and looks forward to performing in Dubai for the event 'Emirates Loves Syria.'

Addressing the fans, she said: "I want to forget those days, which were very unpleasant and very hard on me ... More than anything, I need to be there for all of you and make you happy ... Your love is worth all the treasures in the world ... And Dubai will bring us together."

'Emirates Loves Syria' event

The UAE will join the Syrian community in celebrating Syria’s history and culture at a public event at Zabeel Park in Dubai on November 7, with live performances headlined by Assala, Wam reported.

Now in its second year, the celebration brings together music, art, food and heritage. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will attend, alongside prominent Syrian figures and business leaders based in the UAE.

An outdoor exhibition will take visitors on a tour of Syria’s best-known landmarks without leaving Dubai. Combining art, traditional crafts and folk heritage, it features installations inspired by the Arch of Triumph in Palmyra, the Bab Al Faraj Clock Tower in Aleppo and the Homs Clock Tower, as well as a sculpture inspired by the Damascene sword, a symbol of Syria’s long tradition of sword making.

Interactive features include “A Mailbox from Syria”, where visitors can pull out a letter bearing words of love, longing and remembrance. There is also a photo zone that recreates the character of Syrian cities and governorates, from Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Hama to Latakia, Tartus and Daraa.

The event will host 30 stalls for Syrian home businesses selling crafts and heritage products, giving small entrepreneurs a platform to reach new customers. Some 40 restaurants and kiosks will serve authentic Syrian food and drinks.

[With inputs from Wam]