Sylvester Stallone defends daughter's 'Tulsa King' role amid nepotism criticism

Sylvester Stallone has defended his daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone's casting in Tulsa King, admitting that nepotism played a part in helping her secure the role.

In an interview with USA Today, the 80-year-old actor responded to criticism over his daughter's involvement in the Paramount+ series, where the two appear alongside each other.

"First they go, 'Nepotism is terrible,'" Stallone said. "I said, 'Oh please, you're not a good parent if you haven't performed a little nepotism. Then obviously you don't care about your kids, because they come first.'"

The Rocky actor went on to defend parents who use their connections to help their children.

"Of course it's nepotism, you idiot. That's why we're parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage," he added.

However, Stallone explained that while parents can help their children enter the industry, it is up to them to prove themselves.

"Can they maintain that level of excellence? That's out of our hands," he said.

Scarlet, 24, plays Spencer in Tulsa King, a character she has portrayed since the series premiered in 2022.

Her role has since expanded, with Spencer becoming more involved in the criminal operation led by Dwight Manfredi, played by her father.

The series follows Dwight, a New York mafia member who is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after spending 25 years in prison.

Scarlet also previously spoke about working with her father in an interview with People, revealing that the experience had changed their relationship.

"We've grown as friends. We've really become friends," she said, explaining that working together gave them an opportunity to spend more time with each other.

Scarlet is one of Stallone's three daughters with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The family previously appeared together in the reality series The Family Stallone, which offered a look at their lives away from Hollywood.

While Scarlet has appeared in several acting projects, Tulsa King has given her the opportunity to work alongside her father on screen.