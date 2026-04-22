Sydney Sweeney's scene dropped from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Here's why

Sydney Sweeney was originally set to appear in the highly-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2, but her cameo was ultimately removed during the final edit, according to Variety.

Reports suggest that Sydney had filmed a scene near the beginning of the movie where she played herself. In the sequence, Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton, now leading Dior's US operations, is seen styling her for an event. However, the scene was later removed during editing.

Another role that was reportedly cut from the final version was actor Conrad Ricamora, who had been cast as Andy's roommate. Reports suggest that the character did not test well with audiences, who questioned why Andy needed a roommate. The film now shows Andy spending more time with the character played by Tracie Thoms.

The sequel recently premiered in New York. It features several big names and special appearances from the fashion and entertainment world. Lady Gaga appears in the film and has also recorded a track titled Runway with Doechii for the soundtrack.

Donatella Versace also filmed a cameo in Milan, while supermodel Naomi Campbell appears in a scene shot during Milan Fashion Week.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film reunites the original creative team. It also stars Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak, along with returning cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in the UAE on April 30.