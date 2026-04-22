Sydney Sweeney's scene dropped from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Here's why

Another role that was reportedly cut from the final version was actor Conrad Ricamora, who had been cast as Andy's roommate

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 10:44 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sydney Sweeney was originally set to appear in the highly-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2, but her cameo was ultimately removed during the final edit, according to Variety.

Reports suggest that Sydney had filmed a scene near the beginning of the movie where she played herself. In the sequence, Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton, now leading Dior's US operations, is seen styling her for an event. However, the scene was later removed during editing.

Recommended For You

Iran accuses US of violations as truce deadline looms; Hezbollah fires at Israel

Iran accuses US of violations as truce deadline looms; Hezbollah fires at Israel

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

US VP to fly to Pakistan for talks; Iran says no delegation has left yet

US VP to fly to Pakistan for talks; Iran says no delegation has left yet

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

Pakistan says US, Iran ceasefire to end at 4.50am PST, 3.50pm UAE time on April 22

Pakistan says US, Iran ceasefire to end at 4.50am PST, 3.50pm UAE time on April 22

 

Another role that was reportedly cut from the final version was actor Conrad Ricamora, who had been cast as Andy's roommate. Reports suggest that the character did not test well with audiences, who questioned why Andy needed a roommate. The film now shows Andy spending more time with the character played by Tracie Thoms.

The sequel recently premiered in New York. It features several big names and special appearances from the fashion and entertainment world. Lady Gaga appears in the film and has also recorded a track titled Runway with Doechii for the soundtrack.

Donatella Versace also filmed a cameo in Milan, while supermodel Naomi Campbell appears in a scene shot during Milan Fashion Week.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film reunites the original creative team. It also stars Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak, along with returning cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in the UAE on April 30.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

2

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

3

UAE busts Iran-linked terror cell, arrests members over plot to destabilise state

4

Trump says will not lift Hormuz blockade until deal with Iran

5

Iran yet to respond to Trump's ceasefire extension