Sydney Sweeney’s explicit Novig ad sparks backlash from female athletes

Sydney Sweeney’s latest campaign has drawn criticism from female athletes, who say its portrayal of sport undermines years of work to have women recognised for their talent rather than their appearance.

The Euphoria star appears largely nude in an advertisement for sports prediction platform Novig, using sporting equipment including tennis rackets, balls and a hockey stick to cover herself. The commercial ends with Sweeney appearing topless on a pool table as she says, “You can’t trade this, I just look good here.”

The campaign quickly sparked a backlash online, with athletes sharing training footage and competition clips under the message, “This is what a woman in sport looks like.”

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus was among the most outspoken critics. The Australian swimmer called the advertisement “an absolute joke” in an Instagram Story.

“I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this,” she wrote. “Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is, teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity.”

She added: “How do we live in a world where monetising a woman’s body and sexualising women’s sport is still a thing? … Sydney Sweeney, do better.”

British sprinter Amy Hunt also addressed the controversy after running a season-best 22.10 seconds in the 200m final at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

“Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like,” Hunt said in a post-race interview. Referencing winner Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s 21.47-second performance, she added: “21.4. Muscles. Hard work, blood, sweat, tears.”

Olympic cycling champion Sophie Capewell posted footage of her training and wrote: “Imagine a world where women are seen for what they can do, not just what they look like.”

American gymnast Gracie Kramer, Australian boxer Skye Nicolson, water polo player Tilly Kearns and Hockeyroos goalkeeper Joc Bartram are among others who have criticised the campaign.

Following the reaction, Sweeney shared images from ESPN’s Body Issue on Instagram Stories, featuring athletes including Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey and Megan Rapinoe. She has not directly addressed the athletes’ comments.