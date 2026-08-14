Suriya reveals family memory that inspired a scene in 'Vishwanath & Sons'

Suriya, whose full name is Saravanan Sivakumar, returns to the big screen with Vishwanath & Sons, which arrived in cinemas today. The family-focused drama centres on relationships, romance and emotion.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya alongside Mamitha Baiju, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon and Nassar.

Ahead of the release, Suriya and the team spoke about the experiences that shaped the film, including one scene with an unexpectedly personal connection to the actor's own family.

During a promotional conversation for the film, Suriya recalled a family tradition following the birth of his daughter Diya in 2007.

"We usually say that when a daughter is born, Goddess Lakshmi has come home," Suriya said.

The actor recalled that Diya was born around the time he bought his first home. Before other members of the family entered the property, they symbolically placed the newborn's foot inside first.

The memory later influenced a scene in Vishwanath & Sons involving baby Charvik.

"In Vishwanath and Sons, when baby Charvik steps into his home, I thought, why don't we do the same thing in the film?" Suriya said.

The actor has two children, Diya and Dev, with his wife, actor Jyotika.

The film's unusual romantic pairing has also been part of the conversation surrounding its release.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Atluri discussed the challenge of telling a light-hearted love story involving characters with a significant age difference.

"As long as you keep it playful, you can't go wrong," the filmmaker told the publication while explaining his approach to the romance.

Atluri said the challenge was handling the potentially sensitive premise while keeping the story light and ultimately bringing it to an appropriate conclusion.

The comments offer audiences a glimpse into the thinking behind a film that places Suriya in a more family-oriented setting.

Vishwanath & Sons is now playing in cinemas across the UAE.