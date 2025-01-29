'Superboys of Malegaon' to be released in February

From the left: Anuj Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Nikhil Madbok, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Adarsh Gourav, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Varun Grover, Nasir Shaikh, Manjiri Papula and James Farrell, VP, International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios attend the premiere of "Superboys of Malegaon" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: AFP

Reema Kagti's directorial Superboys of Malegaon is all set to hit theatres on February 28.

Written by Varun Grover, the Amazon MGM Studios original features a talented and versatile ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles.

The film is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. "The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town."

The film is described as a "poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship, and what happens when those two worlds collide," according to the makers.