'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' trailer promises love, laughter, and family magic

The wait is over. The trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is finally here, and it looks like a full-blown celebration of love, laughter, and the timeless charm of family entertainers.

Set against the colourful chaos of a big fat Indian wedding, the film’s world brims with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle. The ensemble cast — Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul — comes together for a rollercoaster of emotions, humor, and family drama, under the direction of Shashank Khaitan.

Watch the trailer below:

Producer Karan Johar called the film a celebration of “togetherness, love, and laughter,” while Khaitan revealed he wanted to bring back the nostalgia of cinema that unites families in theatres. Apoorva Mehta added that the movie, with its stellar cast and heartfelt storytelling, is set to resonate across generations.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is slated for a festive release on the occasion of the Indian festival Dussehra.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits theatres on October 2 in the UAE, promising to be one of the year’s grandest celebrations on screen.