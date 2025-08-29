  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' teaser promises a family entertainer

The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer is set to release on October 2

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 1:48 PM

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

The much-awaited teaser of the promising festive entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is here and it sure seems like a vibrant rollercoaster of love, lies, laughter and full-blown drama.

Dharma Movies unveiled the teaser earlier today and ever since its announcement, the film has been generating tremendous buzz online. Fans are excited to see larger-than-life celebrations and wholesome family entertainment back on the big screen

WATCH:

The film also marks the third collaboration between Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan and ace director Shashank Khaitan, after delivering fan-favourites, such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Although Alia Bhatt, playing the leading against Dhawan in the first two outings with Khaitan is missing, the teaser promises a similar world, now inhabited by actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, along with Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to light up theatres on October 2.