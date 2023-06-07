Sunny Deol’s son Karan to marry Drisha Acharya: Here's what we know so far

Whether it is for promotional stint, or shooting or blowing off the steam on vacations, the emirate emerges as the top choice for a number of celebs
According to multiple news reports, Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, is preparing to marry his long-time girlfriend. Karan and Drisha Acharya are expected to tie the knot in Mumbai later this month. The couple has supposedly been in a relationship for several years, with a close friend describing it as a "classic case of childhood romance".
Here's what we know about the upcoming wedding:
Karan Deol, the son of renowned actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja, is the grandson of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. In 2019, Karan made his debut in Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and is set to appear in the upcoming movie Apne 2, alongside his uncle Bobby Deol and his grandfather Dharmendra.
Karan Deol, 32, completed his schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai and received acting training from Rahul Rawail's Acting School.
Drisha, on the other hand, is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. She is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to Basu Bhattacharya. Drisha's mother, Chimoo Acharya, relocated to Dubai in 1998, where she established her own events agency in 2002.
She completed her schooling from Jumeirah College in Dubai and went to study at York University in Canada.
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding is scheduled to take place over a three-day period, from June 16 onwards, in Mumbai. The preparations for this grand occasion are in full swing, with significant activity taking place at Dharmendra's bungalow in Juhu.
According to a source close to the couple, Karan and Drisha have been in a committed relationship for over six years and reportedly got engaged on February 18, 2023.
Although unconfirmed, it has been rumoured that Taj Land's End in Bandra, Mumbai, is the chosen venue for their wedding reception, which is expected to be a star-studded event.
