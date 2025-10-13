  • search in Khaleej Times
Sunny Deol wins hearts with his snack-time video from set

The 'Gadar' actor took to his Instagram account to share a candid video of himself enjoying a relaxed snack break with his team at a shoot location

Published: Mon 13 Oct 2025, 2:10 PM

There is no doubt that actor Sunny Deol is a hardcore chai (tea) lover and a big-time foodie, and his latest post is proof of that.

The Gadar actor, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share a candid video of himself enjoying a relaxed snack break with his team at a shoot location. Dressed in a white shirt and khaki pants, Sunny looked completely at ease as he tucked into piping hot samosas, paneer kachoris, and a cup of tea.

The video also showed him revealing his unique take on how he likes his snacks. When one of his team members said, "Samosa chutney ke bagair maza nahi aata (A samosa doesn't taste good without chutney)," the actor quickly replied, "Haan, par main chutney khaata nahi. Samose ka fir swaad chala jaata hai (But I don't eat chutney. The samosas lose their taste)."

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

In no time, fans chimed in in the comment section to shower love on the actor.

On the film front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa also joined the cast recently. The film is scheduled for release on January 22, 2026.