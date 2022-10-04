Sunny Deol shares pictures from 'final reading session' of 'Apne 2'

The actor is seen with his son Karan Deol

By ANI Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 9:59 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM

Sunny Deol will be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in the film Apne 2.

On Monday, Sunny took to Instagram and dropped a few pictures with Karan from the "final reading session" of the film.

In the images, the father-son duo are seen sharing smiles. They are currently in Manali for the film's preparation.

Karan and Sunny's images have garnered several likes and comments.

Bobby Deol dropped heart-shaped eyes emojis in the comment section.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama Apne, which was released in 2007. The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.

The Apne 2 team will start shooting for the film soon. Reportedly, they will also head to London for the major sequence of the film.