Sunny Deol loses cool at paparazzi outside Dharmendra's house

Actor Sunny Deol politely yet firmly requested the media gathered outside his father, legendary superstar Dharmendra's residence, to disperse and respect the family's privacy.

Sunny addressed the media with folded hands and urged them to go back home.

The actor, who arrived to meet his father on Thursday morning, following his recent discharge from the hospital, added, "You too have parents at home. You have children. Have some shame."

On Wednesday morning, the legendary Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past few days after his health deteriorated.

Dr Pratit Samdani said that Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Pratik Samdani.

According to an official statement from Sunny Deol's team, the elder son of Dharmendra, the veteran actor, will undergo home treatment and recovery under the supervision of a doctor.

He was rushed to the hospital on Monday, leaving his family and fans worried. Bollywood celebrities also paid a visit to the veteran actor amid the growing health concerns.

"We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time," a statement from Sunny Deol's team said.

Earlier, actor-politician and Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol called out "false" media reports about the veteran actor's death. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible," the actor's wife and politician Malini wrote on X.