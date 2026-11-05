What leading Indian actors said about Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

As Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 arrived in cinemas on November 5, several Indian celebrities have shared their thoughts on the film, praising its scale, performances and portrayal of Indian culture.

Among those showing their support are Allu Arjun, Rishab Shetty and Anupam Kher, who took to social media to congratulate the team behind the film.

Allu Arjun shared a message on Instagram ahead of the release, describing the film as an important moment for Indian cinema.

"It's not just a movie. It's a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films," he wrote.

The Pushpa actor also encouraged fans to support the project, praising the filmmakers for bringing one of India's most familiar stories to the big screen.

Rishab Shetty also shared his excitement for the film on X, highlighting the importance of preserving Indian stories through cinema.

"There's something truly special about seeing our timeless stories and culture brought to life on such a grand scale. A proud moment for Indian cinema!" he wrote.

The Kantara star extended his wishes to Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari and the rest of the cast and crew.

There's something truly special about seeing our timeless stories and culture brought to life on such a grand scale. A proud moment for Indian cinema! My heartfelt wishes to @thenameisyash, #RanbirKapoor, @malhotra_namit, @niteshtiwari22, @Sai_Pallavi92, @iamsunnydeol, @arrahman, @HansZimmer, @raviedubey, @Rakulpreet, @vivekoberoi, @AnupamPKher, @MsKajalAggarwal and the entire cast and crew of #Ramayana. Looking forward to witnessing this grand spectacle on the big screen. May #Ramayana create history and inspire generations! â¤ï¸ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who voices Jatayu in the film, expressed his excitement following its world premiere in Los Angeles.

The veteran actor said the positive reactions to the film had filled him with pride, particularly as an Indian epic was receiving international attention.

He also praised the work of producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, with the second part scheduled for release in 2028.