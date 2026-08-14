Sunny Deol addresses comparisons between 'Batwara 1947' and 'Gadar'

Preity Zinta has returned to the big screen alongside Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947, which arrived in cinemas today, August 14.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

The film reunites Deol and Zinta, who previously worked together in films including The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Bhaiaji Superhit.

Ahead of the release, Deol spoke about the film's Partition setting and stories about the period that had been passed down through his own family.

In a recent interview, Deol addressed comparisons between Batwara 1947 and his Gadar films. "It's a family film," he said, adding that Tara Singh and Sikandar Mirza are "two different kinds of heroes".

Deol said Sikandar and his family celebrate India's independence before finding themselves caught up in the upheaval of Partition. "Things were so erratic, there was just disbelief all over," he told the publication.

The actor also said he wanted younger audiences to learn more about Partition, saying today's generation needed to discover that period of history.

Deol also recalled Partition stories he had heard from his father, Dharmendra, including an account involving his grandmother during the unrest.

In Batwara 1947, Deol plays Sikandar Mirza, who moves with his family to Lahore during Partition. They are allocated a house believed to have been abandoned but discover an elderly Hindu woman, played by Azmi, still living there and refusing to leave.

At the film's trailer launch, Azmi spoke about working with Deol and recalled filming a scene in which his character protects hers, according to Cinema Express.

"When Sunny came and put a dupatta on me, in real life, as Shabana Azmi not just as Mai, he became my son, and protector," she said.

Deol responded by explaining how he approaches such scenes as an actor. "If anyone lays a finger on my mother, I will tear the world apart," he said while discussing his character's relationship with Azmi's Mai.

Batwara 1947 is now playing in cinemas across the UAE, as India marks its Independence Day weekend.