Sunny Deol announces new film 'Gabru' on his birthday

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol treated his fans with a special announcement on his birthday. He unveiled the first look of his next film, Gabru, which also stars Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani.

Calling it a story of "courage, conscience, and compassion" and expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, Sunny shared a glimpse of his upcoming project, "Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here's something for you all who have been waiting. #Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!"

After his post, many fans shared their birthday wishes and expressed excitement for his next movie. On of the social media users wrote, "Happy birthday my inspiration", while another commented, "Thank you for this gift on your birthday!"

Presented by Om Chhangani and Echelon, and written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, Gabru features a soundtrack by Mithoon, Satinder Sartaaj, and Anurag Saikya, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

The film is set to release on March 13, 2026.

Sunny Deol is also gearing up for Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa also joined the cast recently. The film is scheduled for release on January 22, 2026.