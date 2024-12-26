Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt wedding anniversary post

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty celebrated 42 years of marital bliss with his wife, Mana Shetty, on December 25.

After a long courtship, the couple, who married on December 25, 1991, shared their love story with fans on social media, setting relationship goals for couples everywhere.

To commemorate the special occasion, he posted two pictures on Instagram, capturing the essence of their enduring relationship.

The first image shows the couple walking hand-in-hand through a lush garden. The second shows them climbing stairs hand-in-hand, radiating love and togetherness.

He captioned the post, "Happy 42nd anniversary to us wifey."

As soon as Shetty shared the pictures, fans flooded the post with warm wishes and congratulations. Their daughter, Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji, expressing her affection for her parents.

She later took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo from her parents' engagement ceremony. Athiya's caption read, "My definition of love. Happy Anniversary!"