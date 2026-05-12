Inside Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Chitrangada Singh's new show to be filmed in Dubai

It was an evening where beauty, brains and brawn came together as Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, known as much for his business acumen as for his screen presence, joined the gorgeous Chitrangada Singh to dazzle Dubai at the launch of Falcons of Majlis — a brand new funding-focused reality show that promises to turn bright entrepreneurs’ business dreams into reality.

Suniel Shetty, who has donned the hat of Mentor of Majlis Authority, will be at the helm of deciding the fortunes of the participants based on their ideas, grit and determination to become a Falcon in Dubai’s thriving business ecosystem. The beautiful Chitrangada Singh will host the show, lending much-needed glamour and oomph to this glittering showcase of talent.

The Mystery of the Mystery Room

Talking to Khaleej Times, Suniel Shetty revealed how Falcons of Majlis is set to be different from other business reality shows and why it is poised for a 100 per cent rate of success for its Falcons.

“Needless to say, we will be doing tough due diligence, but what sets us apart is our Mystery Room,” he said, adding that the Falcons would be backed by mysterious people in ways they can’t even imagine.

Chitrangada, on her part, admitted that she takes a keen interest in all the business talk around her because she has a sharp eye for investments. But what really attracted her to Falcons of Majlis was the human side of the business stories.

“I like the journey of an entrepreneur, and it’s their passion that drives innovation,” said Chitrangada.

When asked what he would like to bring back from the 90s into today’s business ecosystem, Suniel Shetty was quick to answer: “Security and safety.”

Shetty, who has long been a successful entrepreneur, said that for his father, business was all about sustenance, but for him, it is about growth. He believes an investor isn’t a cash cow, but a genuine partner who deserves to be rewarded for the risk he takes.

‘People over PPTs’

As a mentor on the show, Suniel’s task is clearly cut out.

“Presentations never impress me, people do,” he said, stressing that it’s not just about the idea, but the impact it will create.

“For me, a business has to be a solution to a problem and not purely about profit,” he added, recalling how success during the pandemic was driven by need and innovation.

“It was a time when so many women entrepreneurs came forward with ideas and turned them into successful businesses.”

Referring to the UAE as a place that attracts the brightest business minds, Suniel Shetty asserted that it has become both a financial and entertainment capital of the world — a shining jewel in the global crown.

“This happened because of the vision of one leader, followed by the entire nation, which continues to attract fresh ideas and talent to the country,” he said.

Backed by NKN Media, Falcons of Majlis will be broadcast across India Today Group channels, including India Today and Aaj Tak, and will also be available on a leading OTT platform. Set to be filmed in Dubai, this is a reality show that promises to reward the best minds in business.