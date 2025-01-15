Sundance Film Festival to proceed amid Los Angeles wildfires

Kristen Stewart attends the "Love Me" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah. Photo: AFP

The Sundance Film Festival is set to proceed as scheduled in Park City, Utah, starting on January 23, even as wildfires rage across Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sundance CEO Amanda Kelso and festival director Eugene Hernandez released a statement on Monday regarding the ongoing crisis. They expressed support for those affected while also sharing that it's "important to keep moving."

"Our community has a history of coming together when passion and perseverance are needed most, drawing strength from the deep bonds that make us so resilient. Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to keep going," part of the statement read.

The announcement comes after several major Hollywood events such as the Critics Choice Awards, Bafta Tea Party, and WGA and PGA nominations were cancelled due to the devastating wildfires.