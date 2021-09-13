Suffocation? Nope, just fashion; Kim Kardashian debuts head-to-toe black leather look

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s look ahead of the Met Gala has left her fans utterly baffled by her fashion choice.

The 40-year-old socialite was snapped in New York City dressed from head to toe in black leather by Balenciaga — and, while the star is no stranger to head-turning antics, netizens feel her latest claustrophobic look might be just be taking things too far.

Kim posted a series of photos of the look on her official Instagram account, and they have since garnered over 5.3 million likes. In them, she can be seen posing at the Ritz Carlton with a full face covering zipped tightly — except for her long ponytail.

The star paired up a black trench coat with black pants, matching black stiletto boots, black gloves and a full face mask. The only break from black was a silver purse, which completed the wild fashion statement in true Kim K style.

Perhaps the most amusing part of the eerie outfit were the two little chain openings in the face covering for her eyes.

As expected, the photos received mixed comments. “Kim, honey, this is not American Horror Story," read one of the comments.

Another user grumbled, “Y’all [will] like anything...”

A few commentators even suggested the latest fashion choice was inspired by Kim's estranged husband Kanye West, who, last month, was seen donning a full black mask to promote his new music album, Donda.