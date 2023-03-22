'Succession' star Sarah Snook pregnant with first child

Bollywood actor opens up on showcasing the life of a food delivery rider in the film
Succession star Sarah Snook had a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere — she is pregnant with her first child.
Snook proudly showed off her baby bump in New York at Monday's premiere, which was attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.
Snook’s pregnancy is the latest surprise for Succession fans, who learned in February from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show’s fourth season would be its last.
Succession follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Snook plays his lone daughter among the children conniving to succeed their father as the company’s leader.
Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021.
Succession has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and two drama series awards. Its final season premieres on March 26.
Bollywood actor opens up on showcasing the life of a food delivery rider in the film
He also reveals why working on audio and OTT projects is appealing to him
Scott's collections focused his pop culture and tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, aliens and Ronald McDonald
Amazon Prime Video shared the news on Twitter
She claims her voice recording was included in two of the artist's songs
Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons to honour Reddick
The Bollywood star confessed in a recent interview that people called her 'stupid' for her behaviour
A retired optometrist who had accused her of crashing into him in 2016 has filed a fresh complaint