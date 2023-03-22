'Succession' star Sarah Snook pregnant with first child

By AP Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:18 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:27 PM

Succession star Sarah Snook had a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere — she is pregnant with her first child.

Snook proudly showed off her baby bump in New York at Monday's premiere, which was attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

Snook’s pregnancy is the latest surprise for Succession fans, who learned in February from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show’s fourth season would be its last.

Succession follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Snook plays his lone daughter among the children conniving to succeed their father as the company’s leader.

Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021.

Succession has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and two drama series awards. Its final season premieres on March 26.