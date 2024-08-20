'Stree 2' beats 'Khel Khel Mein' at the box office

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 2:00 PM

Last week, Bollywood saw the release of three major films, but it was Stree 2 that quickly took the lead at the box office, with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa struggling to keep up.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a box-office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

On its first Sunday, the horror-comedy sequel earned an impressive Rs.58.20 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs.204 crore in just four days.

This massive success has left trade analysts stunned.

Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "storm" or "tsunami" that has swept away everything in its path.