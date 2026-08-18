Stray Kids thank fans after 'This & That' scores ninth Billboard 200 No. 1

Stray Kids celebrate another major chart milestone as This & That tops the Billboard 200 and earns the K pop group their highest Hot 100 ranking yet

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 18 Aug 2026, 2:33 PM
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Stray Kids are celebrating a major moment on the charts after This & That earned the group their ninth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The achievement was made even bigger by the title track, This & That, reaching No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is the group’s highest ranking on the chart so far, giving Stray Kids two new milestones to celebrate in the same week.

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And they made sure to celebrate with their fandom, known as STAY.

Following the chart results, Stray Kids shared a message thanking their fans for being part of the moment.

The group expressed their excitement over achieving their best Hot 100 ranking while securing another No. 1 album, and thanked STAY for continuing to support them.

This & That is now Stray Kids’ ninth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, extending a chart run that began with Oddinary in 2022.

Since then, Maxident5-StarRock-StarATEHopKarma and Do It have all reached No. 1, followed by This & That this year.

The achievement makes Stray Kids the first act in Billboard 200 history to debut at No. 1 with their first nine charting albums.

The milestone also puts Stray Kids alongside The Rolling Stones, with both groups having scored nine No. 1 albums on the chart. The Beatles remain ahead with 19.

It is the latest addition to a growing list of international achievements for Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

Since debuting in 2018, Stray Kids have grown into one of K pop’s biggest global acts, with STAY following them throughout that rise.

For Stray Kids, the latest chart success marks another major moment in their growing global career.

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