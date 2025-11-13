  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 13, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB clear.png29.3°C

Fight demogorgons, unlock portals at Stranger Things: The Experience in Abu Dhabi

From making cans fly using 'telekinesis' to fighting Vecna, fans can completely immerse themselves in the Netflix show's fictional world

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 6:31 PM

Top Stories

Watch: UAE conducts first test flight of cargo drone ensuring same day delivery

Watch: UAE conducts first test flight of cargo drone ensuring same day delivery

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

Dh50 million awarded to 100 UAE workers, companies at Emirates Labour Market Awards

Dh50 million awarded to 100 UAE workers, companies at Emirates Labour Market Awards

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to battle Demogorgons in the Upside Down, the alternate reality from Stranger Things? At Stranger Things: The Experience, guests can completely immerse themselves in the Netflix hit show’s fictional world and interact with the exceptional actors to save themselves from the feigned dangers of the Demogrogons.

First, guests are grouped into yellow, red, and blue teams, each with a team leader. The journey starts in Hawkins Lab, where a “doctor” assesses which of the teams have telekinetic abilities, like the show’s main character, Eleven. Here, the doctor invites each team to “explore” their superpower.

Recommended For You

Sri Lanka cricketers leave Pakistan after bomb blast

Sri Lanka cricketers leave Pakistan after bomb blast

UAE: 91-year-old Kerala expat becomes oldest author at Sharjah book fair

UAE: 91-year-old Kerala expat becomes oldest author at Sharjah book fair

Bomb threat sent to Delhi airport two days after deadly Red Fort blast

Bomb threat sent to Delhi airport two days after deadly Red Fort blast

100 days to Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Dates of holy month, 3-day Eid Al Fitr break revealed

100 days to Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Dates of holy month, 3-day Eid Al Fitr break revealed

UAE’s first female ship master, Captain Sahar Rasti, honoured with Maritime Industry Excellence Award

UAE’s first female ship master, Captain Sahar Rasti, honoured with Maritime Industry Excellence Award

 

With arms outstretched or fingers held at their temples, guests are asked to turn their attention to the soda can on the table behind the doctor. After much suspense, the soda can suddenly crumples, seemingly by itself. Another can flies across the table, giving them the sense that they have superpower abilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Guests later head to the systems analysis room, which looks like a security operating room with a wall of screens pretending to overlook the different rooms of Hawkins Lab. The main cast even make an appearance (on the screens) and direct the teams to open the portal door which leads to the Upside Down.

Here, the Experience takes it to the next level. As the teams take turns trying to use telekinesis to unlock it, Demogorgons “attack” the lab staff, which can be seen through the monitor as well as shadows passing in the hall. Bloodstains are seen on the door, and glimpses of the monsters make it seem as though they are right outside the room.

After the portal unlocks, guests enter the eerie, dark dimension of the Upside Down, where they are instructed to wear 3D glasses to make the experience all the more realistic. A live actress portraying the character Eleven tries to defeat Vecna, the main antagonist, and both teams and Eleven have to save Max with their abilities. The experience ends once the monsters are defeated and the dark forest ambiance turns light again.

At the exit, Stranger Things fans will recognize the popular settings and restaurants from the show, like 'Scoops Ahoy' and the iconic Will Byers living room with the string lights and letters painted on the walls.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, told Khaleej Times in a press briefing that the setting up of the large tent-style location took about three weeks. The experience runs from November 14 to February 15, overlapping with the long-awaited fifth and final season of the show, which will premiere on November 26.