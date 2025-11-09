  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 09, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 05:12 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.2°C

'Stranger Things' premiere: Duffer Brothers says Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour are 'family'

Despite reports of a controversy, Brown and Harbour appeared cheerful as they posed together at the world premiere of the show in Los Angeles last week

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 1:43 PM

Top Stories

UAE tightens freelance visa review process, official tells Emarat Al Youm

UAE tightens freelance visa review process, official tells Emarat Al Youm

Dubai Metro Blue Line construction: Over 10 new traffic diversions planned

Dubai Metro Blue Line construction: Over 10 new traffic diversions planned

UAE: After hitting a 5-year low, gold jewellery sales pick up as prices ease

UAE: After hitting a 5-year low, gold jewellery sales pick up as prices ease

The much-awaited final season of Stranger Things is almost here, but recent reports about tension between its lead stars, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, have caught the public eye.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a UK tabloid claimed that Brown had accused Harbour of bullying and harassment on the set of the Netflix series before shooting began for the fifth and final season. According to the report, Netflix investigated the allegations for several months, though no claims of sexual misconduct were made. The report also said that Brown was accompanied by a personal representative during filming.

Recommended For You

Make November one to remember with Big Ticket’s race and luxury yacht experience

Make November one to remember with Big Ticket’s race and luxury yacht experience

Appleby College: Shaping tomorrow’s global leaders through modern boarding

Appleby College: Shaping tomorrow’s global leaders through modern boarding

Adnoc partners with Comera Financial Holdings to empower its UAE suppliers and SMEs with smart financing solutions

Adnoc partners with Comera Financial Holdings to empower its UAE suppliers and SMEs with smart financing solutions

Several individuals arrested in Syria on nationwide Daesh crackdown

Several individuals arrested in Syria on nationwide Daesh crackdown

Video: Trump event paused when guest faints; White House says 'gentleman is okay'

Video: Trump event paused when guest faints; White House says 'gentleman is okay'

 

Despite the controversy, Brown and Harbour appeared cheerful as they posed together at the world premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 in Los Angeles last week.

When asked about the allegations, series co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that he could not discuss "personal on-set matters" but assured that the production always prioritises safety and respect.

"... I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they're family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."

Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy also addressed the issue at the premiere. "At the end of the day, that's the job," Levy said. "You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we're proud of the fact that we did so."

He added, "I've read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to ... there's so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that's always been bedrock."

Netflix, along with representatives for Brown and Harbour, have not issued any official statements regarding the claims.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things happens to be one of Netflix's most anticipated released, and marks the end of the globally popular sci-fi series that began in 2016.