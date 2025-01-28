Steven Spielberg on how he stopped 'ET 2' from landing

US director Steven Spielberg. Photo: AFP

Director Steven Spielberg recently spoke about preventing a sequel to his iconic 1982 film ET the Extra-Terrestrial, calling it a "hard-fought victory" during an event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, speaking alongside ET star Drew Barrymore, Spielberg recalled how he lacked the rights to prevent a sequel at the time of the film's original release.

"That was a real hard-fought victory because I didn't have any rights," Spielberg shared, adding, "Before ET, I had some rights, but I didn't have a lot of rights. I didn't have what we call 'the freeze,' where you can stop the studio from making a sequel because you control the freeze on sequels, remakes, and other ancillary uses of the IP. I didn't have that. I got it after ET because of its success."

The sci-fi family classic, which starred Barrymore alongside Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, Dee Wallace, and Peter Coyote, became a cultural phenomenon, winning four Academy Awards and becoming the highest-grossing film of 1982.

It was also the first film to surpass $300 million (Dh1.1 billion) at the US box office, a feat later eclipsed by Spielberg's Jurassic Park in the 1990s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spielberg went on to explain his decision not to make a sequel. "I just did not want to make a sequel. I flirted with it for a little bit -- just a little bit to see if I could think of a story," he said, adding, "The only thing I could think about was a book that was written called The Green Planet, which was all going to take place at ET's home. But it was better as a novel than I think it would have been as a film."

He emphasised, "I have no intention ever of seeing ET anywhere outside of this proscenium."

Spielberg's sentiments about not revisiting the beloved alien story were echoed by Barrymore, who shared her own recollections of their conversation about the sequel.

"I remember you saying, 'We are not making a sequel to ET. I think I was eight. I remember being like, 'OK, that's a bummer, but I totally get it,'" Barrymore recalled, adding, "I thought it was a smart choice. I very much understand it. Where do we go from here? They're just going to compare it to the first and leave something that's perfect alone in isolation open to scrutiny."

The idea of a sequel was discussed in the 1980s, as the film's immense success led Universal Pictures to consider a follow-up.

However, ET writer Melissa Mathison's passing in 2015 made it difficult to imagine continuing the story without her input.

"It's hard to think about a sequel without a script from her," said Thomas, who played Elliott in the film, during a recent appearance on Barrymore's daytime show.

The panel was part of a retrospective discussion on the film, which included Spielberg and Barrymore reflecting on their time working together.

Spielberg spoke fondly about Barrymore's audition, calling her character Gertie the "easiest" to cast.