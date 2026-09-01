Stephen Kalyn joins Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid’s Secret' sequel cast

Off Campus star Stephen Kalyn has joined Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming The Housemaid sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret.

Lionsgate announced the casting in an Instagram video showing Kalyn reading Freida McFadden’s novel before walking into a trailer on set.

“Welcome home, Brock. Stephen Kalyn joins the cast of The Housemaid’s Secret,” Lionsgate wrote in the caption.

Kalyn will play Brock Cunningham, a lawyer who is in a relationship with Sweeney’s character Millie Calloway. The actor is best known for playing Dean Di Laurentis in Prime Video’s Off Campus and has also appeared in Gen V, Cruel Intentions and Motorheads.

Brock becomes part of Millie’s life as she attempts to move forward from the events of the first story, while her new job with the Garrick family draws her into another mystery.

Sweeney will return as Millie, with Michele Morrone reprising his role as Enzo. Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow and Paul Anthony Kelly have also joined the sequel, with Dunst playing Wendy and Kelly taking on the role of Douglas Garrick.

Based on the second book in McFadden’s bestselling series, The Housemaid’s Secret follows Millie as she takes another housekeeping job, this time working for a wealthy couple. But after hearing the wife crying behind a locked bedroom door, she begins to suspect something is wrong.

Paul Feig will return to direct, while Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first film, is returning to write the screenplay. Sweeney will also serve as an executive producer.

The sequel follows the success of The Housemaid, which earned more than $400 million worldwide after its release in December 2025.

The Housemaid’s Secret is set to arrive in cinemas on December 17, 2027.