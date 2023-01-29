'Star Wars' actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, joins celebrity line-up at MEFCC in Abu Dhabi

The action flick reportedly minted over Rs550 million on the first day of its release
Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) has announced another out-of-this-world addition to its celebrity line-up: Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels. He is best known for bringing the beloved character C-3PO to life and is the only actor to work on all ten Star Wars films as C-3PO and, briefly, as Tak, in Solo. Daniels has also featured in many of the franchises’ spin-offs and has also released a book called I am C-3PO: The Inside Story.
MEFCC will also include an International Artist Alley featuring some legendary comic-book artists such as Ryan Ottley, known for his work on Marvel titles like The Amazing Spider-Man and Hulk.
The convention is also giving attendees the chance to win a Cosplay Competition whose categories include Best Craftsmanship and Best Performance on Stage with Dh30,000 prize money up for grabs, Best Kids Cosplay where everyone is a winner, and the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) Preliminaries.
Meanwhile at the Cine Club, there will be exclusive screenings of feature films, trailers and featurettes with shout-outs from popular and franchises, Q&A panels with guest stars, and more.
The 11th edition of MEFCC will take place from March 3 to 5 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Buy tickets at Platinumlist and Virgin Megastore Tickets via www.mefcc.com/home/ticket-info
The action flick reportedly minted over Rs550 million on the first day of its release
From concerts to an arts fest and more, there are several exciting events happening around the country this weekend
The film is billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country
From auto shows to art exhibitions, there are plenty of exciting events taking place today in the UAE
Kim is returning to the franchise to voice the character Delores
The actor reached the agreement in her lawsuit "in order to move on with her life and career"
The award is the fourth highest civilian honour in India
The Hollywood actor sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised