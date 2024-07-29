'Star Trek' to expand with new comedy series

US musician Tawny Newsome (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 11:45 AM

The Star Trek universe is about to boldly go where it hasn't gone before, with a new live-action series in the works.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the forthcoming series is being developed by Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People, and Tawny Newsome, known for her role in Star Trek: Lower Decks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project also involves Alex Kurtzman, the driving force behind many of the franchise's recent successes.

The new series will be a live-action action comedy set on a luxurious resort planet, where Federation outsiders navigate their daily lives while their adventures are broadcast across the galaxy.

The show aims to blend comedy with the familiar Star Trek elements, possibly channelling the workplace humour of shows like The Office or Parks and Recreation.

Simien, who moderated the announcement panel, revealed that Star Trek: The Next Generation was a significant influence on his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Dear White People could not exist without Next Generation," Simien noted, reflecting on how the 1980s series shaped his approach to ensemble storytelling and diverse character perspectives.

Alex Kurtzman praised Newsome's contribution to the project, highlighting her impressive writing skills. "She is a stone-cold assassin of a writer," Kurtzman said, acknowledging her role as a writer on the upcoming *Starfleet Academy* series and her impact on this new venture.

Simien, Newsome, and Kurtzman will serve as writers and executive producers for the series, with Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth also joining as executive producers.