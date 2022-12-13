SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' makes history, picks up two Golden Globe nominations

The film is nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'

By ANI Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 9:34 AM

S.S. Rajamouli's action-drama film RRR recently nabbed two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

The prestigious award show made the announcement via congratulatory posts to the nominees on its official Twitter handle.

As per the tweets, RRR is nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'.

In the first category, it competes against the films All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave.

In the second category, the song Naatu Naatu from the Ram Charan-starrer will compete with Where the Crawdads Sing from Carolina, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who had played an integral role in RRR, took to her Instagram stories to share the news with lots of heart emojis.

The Jr. NTR-starrer has already bagged a number of awards in the West, including a Saturn Award and a New York Film Critics Circle award.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers have submitted the film to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. They have asked for consideration in categories, including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.