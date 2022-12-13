SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' makes history, picks up two Golden Globe nominations

The figure of the record-breaking star is a sensational new addition to the newly revamped A-list Music Party Room
S.S. Rajamouli's action-drama film RRR recently nabbed two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023.
The prestigious award show made the announcement via congratulatory posts to the nominees on its official Twitter handle.
As per the tweets, RRR is nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'.
In the first category, it competes against the films All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave.
In the second category, the song Naatu Naatu from the Ram Charan-starrer will compete with Where the Crawdads Sing from Carolina, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who had played an integral role in RRR, took to her Instagram stories to share the news with lots of heart emojis.
The Jr. NTR-starrer has already bagged a number of awards in the West, including a Saturn Award and a New York Film Critics Circle award.
Meanwhile, the filmmakers have submitted the film to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. They have asked for consideration in categories, including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.
RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.
The figure of the record-breaking star is a sensational new addition to the newly revamped A-list Music Party Room
The stylish and elegant Bollywood star flaunts a yellow bikini in the song, among other stylish swimwear.
The awards have faced a boycott from many stars, including Cruise
The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films
Over three days, the festival screened 27 films—both feature films and films shortlisted for the Al Marmoom Short Film Competition
From art exhibitions to winter camps, there's lots to do this Monday in town
Rankings are determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide
Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy