SS Rajamouli's next film titled 'Varanasi', Mahesh Babu's intense first look revealed

The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles. Its first look and teaser streamed live on digital platforms, a first for India

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 4:55 PM

The much-talked-about film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, finally has an official title. The movie, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, is now named Varanasi. The makers also released its first teaser.

The announcement was made on Saturday evening during the GlobeTrotter event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in crucial roles.

Rajamouli launched the action-adventure film's teaser with a digital-first premiere. The first look and teaser streamed live on JioHotstar as part of the GlobeTrotter launch.

During the event, the teaser introduced Mahesh Babu's character. The first look of the actor, who will be playing Rudhra in the film, was shown riding an ox while holding a trident.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will play Kumbha.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara also attended the event, along with Priyanka and Prithviraj.

Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027 (January 14, 2027).