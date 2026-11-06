'RRR' director SS Rajamouli is all praise for Ranbir, Yash-starrer 'Ramayana'

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 hit the theatres on November 5, earning a positive response from audiences and critics alike. The film has also received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry, with many praising the team’s efforts.

Among those impressed by the epic is acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, best known for blockbuster films such as RRR and the Baahubali franchise. The celebrated director took to X and expressed his admiration for the film.

"#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. Congratulations @malhotra_namit , @niteshtiwari22 and the entire team on bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen," he posted.

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also gave a shout out to the team of 'Ramayana'. She shared some photos of Ranbir from the sets as Lord Rama.

"You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them," Alia posted.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and production studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic. The second instalment, Ramayana Part Two will be released in Diwali 2028.