SRK's 'Brashmastra' look leaked online? Here's what we know

The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer will hit the cinemas next month

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 10:18 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 10:22 PM

Ever since the trailer for Ayan Mukerji's highly-anticipated drama 'Brahmastra' released in June, fans have been cooking several theories regarding the film's storylines, characters, and so on.

The talked-about trailer garnered huge praise for its action sequences, advanced VFX and the cast which includes popular Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. But what caught everyone's eye was a possible appearance from none other than Shah Rukh Khan. And while fans discussed various theories about Shah Rukh's role in the film, nothing concrete was confirmed.

Watch the trailer below:

Now, there's another update on Shah Rukh Khan's role in the mythological film that is set to hit cinemas this September. SRK's 'Brahmastra' role has apparently been leaked online and making rounds on social media platforms. In the leaked picture, SRK is seen kneeling with his signature pose. His avatar looks pretty bruised and his clothes are stained with blood as he kneels surrounded by what looks like flames, or perhaps, some magical incantation.

Take a look below:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in 2018's 'Zero'.

And now, with 'Brahmastra', it seems that Shah Rukh Khan will finally return to the big screens next month.

'King Khan' also has three more projects. His 'Pathaan', produced by Yash Raj Films, will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The actor will also be seen in two more films in 2023 — action-entertainer 'Jawan' with South filmmaker Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki.

'Jawan', a pan-India project, will come out on June 2, 2023, while 'Dunki', also starring Taapsee Pannu, will release in December 2023.