'Squid Game' actress Lee You-mi among creative arts Emmy winners

By AP Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 12:28 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 12:34 PM

Lee You-mi of Squid Game and Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane were best guest actor winners at Sunday's creative arts Emmy Awards.

The honours were announced at the two-part weekend ceremony, which on Saturday had yielded multiple trophies for the special Adele: One Night Only and the documentary series The Beatles: Get Back. Each won five awards.

Euphoria, Stranger Things and The White Lotus emerged as Sunday's big winners, also earning a quintet of trophies apiece.

The creative arts awards are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air September 12 hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson as host.

Lee won the drama series guest actress award for the role of ill-fated Ji-yeong in the South Korean drama, the first non-English language series Emmy nominee. Its rivals at next week's awards include Succession and Ozark.

Domingo, who appears on Euphoria as Ali Muhammad, a drug-addiction recovery sponsor, won the drama series guest actor trophy.

On the comedy series side, the winners were Metcalf for Hacks and Lane for Only Murders in the Building.

Other weekend winners included former President Barack Obama, who earned the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks.