Squid Game actress becomes first Asian model to appear on Vogue cover

Jung Ho-yeon features on the legendary magazine's February issue

By ANI Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 11:19 AM

Actress Jung Ho-yeon, who debuted with Netflix's original series 'Squid Game,' has become a cover model of Vogue magazine February issue. Jung Ho-yeon is the first Asian model that has been featured solo on the cover page of the US Vogue in 130 years since its first issue.

In an interview with Vogue in the US, Jung Ho-yeon said, "My life has been changed in a month since 'Squid Game' was released." She also said she has been working hard to learn English, train poses and voice, and expand her worldview through various arts and movies.

Regarding Jung Ho-yeon, Vogue said, "If there is a Korean word to exactly describe Jung Ho-yeon, it is 'yeol-shim,' which means something like diligence." Vogue also added, "To work hard, to put your heart and soul into everything, until it feels as though you might explode."

ALSO READ:

Jung Ho-yeon has been staying in the US since she arrived in the US for the promotion of 'Squid Game' at the end of last year. She attended the LACMA Gala and CFDA Fashion Awards and also participated in the Gotham Awards as a presenter. 'Squid Game' won the best long-form TV series title at the Gotham Awards.