Spotted: Jaipur royal Sawai Padmanabh Singh in Abu Dhabi

Sawai Padmanabh Singh at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

He was only 12 years old when Padmanabh Singh was anointed the Maharaja of Jaipur. And today, he is one of the most stylish and fashionable public figures in India. Which is why anytime Sawai Padmanabh Singh drops photos on Instagram, netizens get all excited to catch a glimpse of the royal life.

Recently, Sawai Padmanabh Singh shared photos of his visit to Abu Dhabi on Instagram. In the pictures, he is seen across various landmarks in Abu Dhabi, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Grand Mosque. The photo dump was captioned 'Lovely couple of days in Abu Dhabi'.

Great grandson of Man Singh II, Sawai Padmanabh Singh was anointed maharaja (king) following the passing of his grandfather Bhawani Singh in 2011. He has studied in Mayo College in Ajmer and finished higher studies in the UK. An avid polo player, Singh plays the competitive sport internationally, the snapshots of which are often found on his social media page. A fashion enthusiast, he is also often spotted at major fashion events across the world. In fact, he recently attended the Dior show in Scotland along with his sister Gauravi Kumari. His major work remains promoting local arts and craft in Rajasthan, for which he has started various initiatives in his home state in India.