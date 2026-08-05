'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actress Mary Egida Rivera dies at 82

Mary Egida Rivera, the Filipino-American actress who played Ned Leeds' grandmother Lola in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82.

According to her family, Rivera died on April 15 in Honolulu after suffering a stroke. She had been placed on life support before her family made the decision to remove her after doctors said her prognosis was poor. News of her death was made public this week.

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Although her appearance in the 2021 blockbuster was brief, Rivera became a fan favourite for her role as Lola, the grandmother of Jacob Batalon's character, Ned Leeds. One of her most memorable scenes featured Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, whom she asked to clean a cobweb from her ceiling.

Born on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, Rivera later settled in Hawaii. Before entering acting, she worked as a missionary, teacher, and radio broadcaster. Her family said starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the achievements she was most proud of.

She leaves behind her husband, four children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.