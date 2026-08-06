'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes second-fastest film ever to cross $1 billion

If there were any doubts that Spider-Man remains Hollywood's biggest box-office draw, Brand New Day has put them to rest. By racing past the $1 billion mark in just six days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially become the second-fastest film in history to reach the milestone after Avengers: Endgame.

The film stormed into cinemas with one of the biggest debuts ever, earning around $168–169 million on its opening day in North America before racing to an estimated $355–360 million over its first weekend. Worldwide, audiences turned out in huge numbers, delivering a staggering $927–932 million global debut.

Much of that momentum has also come from overseas markets, where Brand New Day grossed more than $570 million in its opening weekend. According to trade reports, China emerged as the film's biggest international territory, contributing roughly $121 million, while strong performances across Europe, Latin America and Asia underscored Spider-Man's enduring global appeal.

The film's success is all the more significant because it arrives at a time when Hollywood is still grappling with an unpredictable theatrical landscape. While superhero fatigue has become a familiar talking point in recent years, Brand New Day suggests audiences are still willing to turn up in force when a franchise delivers a genuine event film.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest installment sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, with the story picking up after the reality-altering events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film introduces a new chapter for the superhero, balancing a more grounded coming-of-age story with the large-scale action fans have come to expect from the franchise.