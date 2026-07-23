Everything we learned from Kevin Feige and Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' interviews

Spider-Man is finally getting the chance to share the spotlight with one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful heroes, and for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it's the realization of a long-awaited moment.

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, Tom Holland's Peter Parker will share meaningful scenes with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Hulk for the first time. Although both heroes appeared in Avengers: Endgame during the battle against Thanos, they never actually interacted on screen.

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Speaking alongside longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal in a recent interview with Collider, Feige revealed that finally bringing Spider-Man and Hulk together was one of the aspects of Brand New Day he was most excited about.

"Seeing Hulk and Spidey together on screen for the first time they're in that end battle in Endgame together, but I'm not sure they even share a frame, certainly not a close-up. So that was always very exciting," Feige said.

Pascal added, "It was Kevin's dream to bring Spider-Man and Hulk together and have Hulk pummel Spider-Man. He's been waiting for that moment for a long time."

Continuing the conversation with Collider, Feige explained that Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher were not included simply to assemble recognizable Marvel characters.

"They worked thematically with Peter very well," Feige said, adding that Punisher's comic book history with Spider Man and Bernthal's friendship with Tom Holland also made the pairing feel right.

Pascal said fans can expect "really classic moments between Spider Man and Hulk and Spider Man and Punisher in this movie."

The producers also revealed how impressed they were after watching director Destin Daniel Cretton's cut of the movie.

Pascal recalled, "Actually, it was the first time that Kevin and I stood up after a director's cut and cheered. That's how good it was. That's how good Destin is."

The Spider Man and Hulk pairing is only one part of what makes the fourth Spider Man film different.

Set after the emotional ending of Spider Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is forced to navigate life in complete anonymity after Doctor Strange's spell erased him from everyone's memory.

Despite continuing his work as Spider Man, Peter is left dealing with the emotional consequences of losing everyone closest to him while facing a dangerous new threat unlike anything he has encountered before.

Tom Holland recently shed more light on Peter Parker's emotional journey during the Spider Man: Brand New Day global press conference.

The actor described the film as "the beginning of the darkest chapter of Peter Parker's life," explaining that what he loves most about the story is that it serves as "a cautionary tale about living life alone, without a community and without friends."

Holland said Peter ignores one of the most important lessons he learned from Andrew Garfield's Spider Man in No Way Home.

"Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is ask for help, and Peter is actively ignoring that advice. It has a profound effect on his life as a human being. But on the other side of that, Spider Man is thriving. We're probably seeing the truest version of what Spider Man means to New York City at the beginning of the movie."

In another interview translated from China's Watching Hollywood, Feige looked beyond Brand New Day and discussed Spider Man's future.

The interview was published by Watching Hollywood on Weibo, where Feige discussed Marvel's long term plans for Spider Man and the wider MCU.

Reflecting on Spider Man: No Way Home, Feige recalled Electro's line about there being "a Black Spider Man somewhere" in the multiverse, saying audiences around the world immediately recognized it as a possible tease for Miles Morales.

"The good news is, Sony has the Spider Verse series, which are very popular and excellent, and Beyond the Spider Verse is coming out next year." Feige said. "But yes, we definitely have plans, and I think a live action Spider Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the Spider Verse series ends."

He also revealed that Marvel and Sony have already started mapping out Spider Man's future beyond Holland's fourth solo film.

"We've been thinking and discussing more Spider Man adventures, regardless of agreements or contracts," he said. "Amy Pascal is already working on it, and we've had in depth discussions about what the next two, three, four and five Spider Man movies might be about."

Looking further ahead, Feige revealed that Marvel Studios has already planned its cinematic roadmap through 2042, although he joked that no one knows whether those exact films will ultimately be made.

He added that the long term planning helps the studio organize the vast number of stories still to be told, with the X Men expected to play a central role in the MCU's next era.

For Feige, Brand New Day is more than just another Spider Man adventure. It marks the first meaningful on screen partnership between Spider Man and Hulk while also laying the groundwork for the next chapter of Peter Parker's story and Miles Morales' eventual arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.