'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is first solo superhero film to cross $2 billion

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office just three weeks after its release, adding another major record to Tom Holland's return as the Marvel superhero.

According to studio estimates, the film has earned $785.8 million in North America and around $1.24 billion internationally, taking its global total past $2.02 billion after three weekends in cinemas.

The milestone makes Brand New Day only the eighth film in history to cross $2 billion worldwide and the second fastest to get there.

Avengers: Endgame remains the fastest film to reach both $1 billion and $2 billion worldwide, hitting the milestones in five and 11 days respectively.

Brand New Day now ranks second for both records, reaching $1 billion within its first week and $2 billion in three weeks.

Brand New Day has been breaking box office records since it arrived in cinemas on July 31, with Holland's latest Spider-Man film continuing its strong run globally.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The film has also overtaken 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned around $1.9 billion worldwide, making Brand New Day the highest-grossing Spider-Man film to date and the first solo superhero movie to cross $2 billion.

Unlike No Way Home, which did not receive a theatrical release in China, Brand New Day has earned around $210 million in the market, contributing to its strong international performance.

The run is particularly notable as Brand New Day opened without access to US IMAX screens due to The Odyssey's exclusive window, yet still went on to cross $2 billion worldwide.

With the film still in cinemas three weeks after its release, its final worldwide total remains to be seen.