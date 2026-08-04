'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' beats 'The Odyssey' box office on opening weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved one of the most remarkable box office feats of the year, earning in its opening weekend what Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey took two weeks to achieve worldwide.

By the end of its opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had overtaken The Odyssey at the worldwide box office.

While The Odyssey spent two weeks building its global total to approximately $911 million, Spider-Man matched and surpassed that figure during its opening weekend with approximately $927 million worldwide.

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Today, the gap widened further. Spider-Man: Brand New Day climbed to approximately $932 million worldwide, while The Odyssey reached approximately $912 million, meaning Marvel's latest blockbuster had surpassed Nolan's epic despite being in theaters for only 4 days, compared with The Odyssey's 18 day run.

What makes the achievement even more impressive is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day accomplished it without a single IMAX screen during its opening weekend. The film opened while The Odyssey held an exclusive four-week IMAX agreement across U.S. theaters.

IMAX is one of the most valuable premium theatrical formats, with higher ticket prices that often generate a significant share of a blockbuster's revenue. Opening without IMAX gave Spider-Man: Brand New Day a notable disadvantage.

That could soon change as Spider-Man: Brand New Day prepares to expand into IMAX theaters following the conclusion of The Odyssey's exclusive IMAX window.

Although The Odyssey will continue playing at all 41 IMAX 70mm film locations worldwide, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will finally expand into IMAX theaters after opening without the premium format.

Even with Spider-Man taking the top spot at the global box office, The Odyssey remains one of 2026's biggest theatrical success stories.

Christopher Nolan's epic continues to attract audiences worldwide and has become one of the year's highest-grossing films, proving that its momentum remains strong despite the arrival of Marvel's latest release.

Even with Spider-Man taking the top spot at the global box office, The Odyssey remains one of 2026's biggest theatrical success stories.

Christopher Nolan's epic continues to attract audiences worldwide and is expected to remain in theaters until September 16, 2026, showing that its box office run is far from over despite Spider-Man's record-breaking debut.