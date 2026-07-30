Spain star Marc Cucurella keeps viral World Cup promise, gets coach's face tattooed

Footballers often make bold promises before major finals, but very few actually follow through. Marc Cucurella, however, has proved he is a man of his word.

Ahead of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the Chelsea defender made a bold promise to get head coach Luis de la Fuente's face tattooed if Spain lifted the trophy.

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Spain went on to defeat Argentina in the final to become world champions, turning Cucurella's viral promise into one he could no longer avoid.

A week after his birthday, Cucurella shared a video on his Instagram page revealing the tattoo, alongside the caption "Promise kept".

While Cucurella has already followed through on his promise, several of his Spain teammates still have pledges to keep.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Ferran Torres has already backed away from his promise to shave his head if Spain won the World Cup.

During Spain's reception at the Zarzuela Palace, Princess Leonor asked, "Weren't you going to shave your head?" to which Torres simply replied, "No, no."

Lamine Yamal has yet to debut the beard he promised to grow, despite Spain's World Cup celebrations coming to an end.

Pedri is yet to bleach his hair blonde, while Gavi has also not dyed his hair pink as promised before the final.

None of the trio has publicly shown any sign of following through on their pledges, leaving Cucurella as the only Spain player to honour his World Cup promise so far.

Unlike the others, Cucurella's pledge is permanent.

By getting Luis de la Fuente's face tattooed, he has become the first member of Spain's World Cup winning squad to follow through on his pre-final promise, with the rest still yet to prove whether they will do the same.