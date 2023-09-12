South star Mammootty's younger sister passes away at 70

Various reports and rumours have surfaced, each offering different insights into the reasons behind the celebrity couple's breakup
Ameena, the younger sister of the legendary actor Mammootty, has passed away at the age of 70. She had been undergoing medical treatment for a while. Also known as Naseema, she was married to the late P. M. Saleem from the Kanjirappally Paraykkal family. Her final rites are reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, according to a news outlet.
Ameena is survived by her children Jibin Salim, Julie, and Jubie, along with their respective spouses Jinsa, Bau, and Muneer. In addition to Mammootty, her siblings include Ibrahimkutty, Zakaria, Sauda, and Shafeena.
Earlier this year, in April, the actor's mother, Fatima Ismail, also passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related illness.
Fans of Mammootty and Malayalam film industry are mourning the loss of the legendary actor's sister Ameena's passing away, while celebrities have taken to their social media to express their condolences.
