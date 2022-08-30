South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun dies at 27, suicide note found

The fully plant-based menu also features burgers, salads, fries, ice teas and a limeade
South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun has died by suicide, her brother confirmed on social media. She was 27.
Yoo's brother shared the news on her Instagram account which was deactivated shortly after. “On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please say farewell to Joo-eun on her way,” her brother wrote. As per reports, he also added the suicide note left behind by the actress.
Yoo was best known for her role in popular 2019 series 'Joeson Survival Period,' where she acted alongside Kang Ji-hwan, Kyung Soo-jin and Song Won-seok. The South Korean star made her debut in 2018 K-drama series 'Big Forest' opposite Jung Sang-hoon, Shin Dong-yup and Choi Hee-seo.
