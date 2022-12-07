Souk Al Marfa celebrates return of Pet Festival this weekend

Waterfront destination welcomes dogs, cats and other pets for a paw-some time

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 3:20 PM

Get together for two days of action as Souk Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Dubai Islands, sees the return of the Pet Festival from December 10 to 11, from 2pm to 10pm.

Discover a variety of activities, from competitions, demonstrations, on ground entertainment, to informative and educational programs designed to raise awareness of animal welfare. Pet owners can explore exciting new products, food, fashion and training and pet services, to spoil their furry friends. Don’t miss international championship dog shows, dog agility challenges, K9 demonstrations, pet fashion shows and a petting farm.

Visitors can also indulge in delicious F&B stalls and enjoy the kids' play zones.

Souk Al Marfa’s operating hours are 12 noon to 12 midnight from Sunday to Thursday, 2pm to 2am on Friday and 12pm to 2am on Saturday.