Bollywood actor Sonu Sood meets Sharad Kapoor after latter appeals for money

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood met Josh fame artist Sharad Kapoor on Monday morning, as the latter faces health issues and financial difficulties.

In photographs captured on Monday morning by the paparazzi, Sood was seen interacting with Kapoor and listening attentively as the actor spoke about the difficulties he has been facing.

Reportedly, Sood has arranged for a medical team to treat Kapoor's leg injury and ensured that he receives the necessary medical supplies.

Recently, a video of Kapoor surfaced on social media in which the actor appeared frail and emotional as he spoke about giving away his four pet dogs. Kapoor entrusted his beloved pets to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust in Mumbai after going through a difficult phase in his life.

Soon after, another video of the actor went viral in which he appealed to his colleagues in the film industry to come forward and support him. Expressing his desire to return to acting, Sharad said he wants to recover his health and get back to work, as he has been going through a difficult time for quite some time.

Sharad Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. He later appeared in several notable films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His performance in Josh, also starring Shah Rukh and Aishwarya Rai, earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role.