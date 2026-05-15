‘Right people saw your light’: Sonu Sood backs Alia Bhatt after Cannes trolling

While he did not directly mention Alia in his post, social media users widely linked the message to the recent trolling directed at the actor

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 15 May 2026, 3:25 PM
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Actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of Alia Bhatt amid social media chatter surrounding her recent appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, where some online users claimed the actor was "ignored" by international paparazzi during one of her red carpet appearances.

Sonu shared a supportive note on X, urging people to celebrate Indian artists representing the country on global platforms instead of criticising them online.

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While he did not directly mention Alia in his post, social media users widely linked the message to the recent trolling directed at the actor.

"When one of our own walks onto an international stage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws," Sonu wrote.

He further added, "Not every achievement needs validation from cameras, headlines, or strangers to be meaningful. The courage to stand there, represent your craft, and carry your journey with grace is an achievement in itself."

Concluding his note, the actor wrote, "In a world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement. Because people who are busy building dreams don't have time to pull others down. Keep shining, my friend. The right people saw your light."

Earlier, actor Aly Goni had also defended Alia against the criticism. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride."

Meanwhile, Alia addressed one of the trolls directly on social media. She recently shared a reel showcasing her ivory silk saree-gown look from Cannes. Responding to a comment that read, "What a pity, no one noticed you," Alia replied, "Why pity love? You noticed me :)."

Alia attended the festival as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Her Cannes wardrobe, including a peach-toned bustier gown and an ivory silk saree-gown, generated significant attention online.

This marks her second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as the beauty brand's global ambassador.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will continue until May 23.

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