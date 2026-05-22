Sonu Nigam to launch world tour with Abu Dhabi concert this August

Indian singer Sonu Nigam is set to launch his new world tour from Abu Dhabi this August, with a concert scheduled at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Titled The Revolution Tour, the show will take place on August 21 and marks what organisers describe as a celebration of “30 Years of Sonu”, highlighting the singer’s decades-long career in Bollywood and live music.

Known for songs including Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Nigam has remained one of the most recognisable voices in Indian cinema over the past three decades. The upcoming production will feature a mix of his classic hits alongside newer material.

The concert is being presented by Blu Blood in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Miral.

In a statement, organisers Osman and Shaaista Osman of Blu Blood said the UAE launch reflects the region’s growing role in large-scale entertainment productions.

“Bringing the global launch of Sonu Nigam’s Revolution Tour to Abu Dhabi is exactly what Blu Blood is known to do,” they said.

The event will take place at the waterfront arena on Yas Island, which has hosted a number of international concerts, sporting events and touring productions in recent years.

Tickets for the concert are available through the arena’s official website and Platinumlist.