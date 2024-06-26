Sonu Nigam visits Kedarnath temple

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 11:55 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 11:58 AM

Indian singer Sonu Nigam visited Kedarnath temple on Wednesday morning. He arrived at Shri Kedarnath Dham by helicopter at 7.15 am.

Nigam received a grand welcome from the temple committee at the helipad, where many fans had gathered to meet him. They took pictures with the singer. His family members also accompanied him to the temple.

Nigam’s latest song is Achutham Keshavam. Yash Raj Films, the makers of the movie Maharaj, unveiled the song.

Speaking about his experience creating the song, Nigam said, “I've been fortunate to have a very beautiful connection with Yash Raj Films, and I truly value my personal equation with Yash ji. Anything related to YRF is special to me. I'm so glad that Achutam Keshavam happened for Maharaj' Singing for Aamir [Khan]'s son's debut and my friend Siddharth Malhotra's directorial venture makes it all the more memorable."

Maharaj is based on real-life events from pre-independence India and highlights the courage of Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer who challenged status quo in a landmark legal battle.