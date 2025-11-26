Sonu Nigam, NE-YO announce plan to take Asian music worldwide

Indian music icon Sonu Nigam is stepping into a groundbreaking new role as he joins forces with global superstar NE-YO, pioneering Chinese American rapper MC Jin, and veteran music executive Jonathan Serbin to launch Pacific Music Group, an entertainment company headquartered in Hong Kong. The new venture is poised to reshape how Asian talent is discovered, developed, and presented to the world.

With a music market of 1.6 billion people at home and a vast diaspora abroad, Sonu has witnessed firsthand the appetite for Indian — and broader Asian — artists to reach far beyond their borders. “Indian artists want to connect well beyond our borders,” he said. “The same is true across Asia. There is a hunger to grow globally and the potential to bring the richness of our cultures to the world. With Pacific Music Group, we’re not just exporting talent, we’re helping artists thrive both at home and abroad.”

Pacific Music Group aims to become a new model for global artist development, rooted in Asia’s creative energy. The company will discover and mentor rising talent, support culturally resonant collaborations, and provide international artists a powerful entry point into the region’s rapidly expanding music landscape. Its multi-genre imprint structure, spanning pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, electronic music, and regional Asian styles, reflects the diversity and depth of the world’s fastest-growing music markets.

Sonu Nigam, along with NE-YO and MC Jin, will guide the company’s artists with deep A&R insight built on decades of international success. Their combined experience makes Pacific Music Group uniquely equipped to navigate the global music ecosystem while championing voices from Japan to India, China to Southeast Asia.

The company is led by Jonathan Serbin, former Co-President of Warner Music Asia, who has played a key role in shaping the region’s music landscape. Serbin believes Asia’s moment has arrived: with half the world’s population and three of the top ten music markets, the region is positioned to lead the next era of global music innovation.