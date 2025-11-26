  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:22 | DXB clear.png27.1°C

Sonu Nigam, NE-YO announce plan to take Asian music worldwide

The new venture, Pacific Music Group, is poised to reshape how Asian talent is discovered, developed, and presented to the world

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 4:34 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's 3-day super sale to extend until December 2 during UAE National Day weekend

Dubai's 3-day super sale to extend until December 2 during UAE National Day weekend

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

UAE jobs: Salaries to rise 4% in 2026, some roles may get over 10% hike

UAE jobs: Salaries to rise 4% in 2026, some roles may get over 10% hike

Indian music icon Sonu Nigam is stepping into a groundbreaking new role as he joins forces with global superstar NE-YO, pioneering Chinese American rapper MC Jin, and veteran music executive Jonathan Serbin to launch Pacific Music Group, an entertainment company headquartered in Hong Kong. The new venture is poised to reshape how Asian talent is discovered, developed, and presented to the world.

With a music market of 1.6 billion people at home and a vast diaspora abroad, Sonu has witnessed firsthand the appetite for Indian — and broader Asian — artists to reach far beyond their borders. “Indian artists want to connect well beyond our borders,” he said. “The same is true across Asia. There is a hunger to grow globally and the potential to bring the richness of our cultures to the world. With Pacific Music Group, we’re not just exporting talent, we’re helping artists thrive both at home and abroad.”

Recommended For You

Dubai: New initiative aims to boost financing options for first time property buyers

Dubai: New initiative aims to boost financing options for first time property buyers

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

I like my players fighting each other, says Moyes, after Gueye sees red

Abu Dhabi T10: Chawla shines as Ajman Titans beat Vista Riders

Abu Dhabi T10: Chawla shines as Ajman Titans beat Vista Riders

'That's not my sister': Philippines' Marcos breaks silence after drug allegations by Imee

'That's not my sister': Philippines' Marcos breaks silence after drug allegations by Imee

From one tower to a skyline: My journey through the UAE’s construction story

From one tower to a skyline: My journey through the UAE’s construction story

 

Pacific Music Group aims to become a new model for global artist development, rooted in Asia’s creative energy. The company will discover and mentor rising talent, support culturally resonant collaborations, and provide international artists a powerful entry point into the region’s rapidly expanding music landscape. Its multi-genre imprint structure, spanning pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, electronic music, and regional Asian styles, reflects the diversity and depth of the world’s fastest-growing music markets.

Sonu Nigam, along with NE-YO and MC Jin, will guide the company’s artists with deep A&R insight built on decades of international success. Their combined experience makes Pacific Music Group uniquely equipped to navigate the global music ecosystem while championing voices from Japan to India, China to Southeast Asia.

The company is led by Jonathan Serbin, former Co-President of Warner Music Asia, who has played a key role in shaping the region’s music landscape. Serbin believes Asia’s moment has arrived: with half the world’s population and three of the top ten music markets, the region is positioned to lead the next era of global music innovation.