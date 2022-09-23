Sonam Kapoor's son's name has connection with Anil Kapoor

The Bollywood actress shared an adorable picture with her son and husband, and revealed the newborn's name

By ANI Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 9:56 AM

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja, the new parents in the town, have chosen a beautiful name for their son.

On Wednesday, Sonam took to Instagram and revealed that she has named her baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Vayu is associated with the lord of the wind in Hindu culture.

Interestingly, the name of Sonam's baby is related to her father and actor Anil Kapoor's name. Both Anil and Vayu mean wind.

The actress also shared a glimpse of Vayu while revealing his name.

She dropped an image in which she and Anand are seen holding Vayu in their arms. Dressed in yellow ethnic outfits, the trio's picture won everyone's hearts.

Sonam also shared a picture of the cake, which was brought to celebrate Vayu turning one month old. It was a Boss Baby-themed cake. It had '30 days of love' and 'happy one month' written on it. Vayu was born on August 20, 2022.

Announcing the birth of the little one, Sonam had shared a note that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed..."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.